10,177 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 706,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 465.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 289,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

