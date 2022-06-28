10,839 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.