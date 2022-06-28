11,276 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,692,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.