11,353 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

URA stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

