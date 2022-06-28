12,175 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

