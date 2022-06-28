14,132 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

