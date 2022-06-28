1,539 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

