1,539 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 360.4% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

