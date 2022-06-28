1,916 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

