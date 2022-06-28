1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $5,242.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

