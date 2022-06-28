221,464 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 221,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,231,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 679,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.