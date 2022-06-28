24,043 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Mosaic accounts for 0.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.