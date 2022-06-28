3,133 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

