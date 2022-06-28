4,200 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Separately, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $10,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

