42,475 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 0.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 2.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,387.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 66,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMO opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $65.83.

