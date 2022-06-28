44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 353.8% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE:DD opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

