44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 78,581 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,581 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

