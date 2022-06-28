48,221 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

