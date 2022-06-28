51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $60.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. Equities research analysts predict that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 51job by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 51job during the third quarter valued at $977,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 51job by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in 51job by 2,043.6% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 150,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

