5,655 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

