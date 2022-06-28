6,120 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $177.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

