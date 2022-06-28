6,290 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 86,990 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 148.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

