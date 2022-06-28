6,632 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

