73,823 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
