908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith Sells 13,129 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $251,157.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,925.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $609.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 86,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.