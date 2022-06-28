9,895 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

ILF opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

