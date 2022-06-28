9,895 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILFGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

ILF opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.