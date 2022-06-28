A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 15,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 67,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.54. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.