Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Raised by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

