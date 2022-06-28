Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.61-10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.39. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

