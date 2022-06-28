Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.