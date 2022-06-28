Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 11,577 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 23,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

