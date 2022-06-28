Access Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar stock opened at $187.59 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

