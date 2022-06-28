Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19,347.6% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 133.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,534,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

