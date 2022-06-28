Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,248 Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BATT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BATT opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $20.78.
