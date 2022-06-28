Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,857 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,520 shares of company stock worth $635,798. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.