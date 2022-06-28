Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,724 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,595,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

