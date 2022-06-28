Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,177 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 75,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,245,590 shares of company stock valued at $77,085,553. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

