Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,165,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,221,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30.

