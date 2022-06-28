Access Financial Services Inc. Takes $855,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

