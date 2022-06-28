Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACCD opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accolade by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 31.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accolade (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
