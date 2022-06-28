Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accolade by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 31.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.