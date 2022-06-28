Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,851,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,074 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Accolade worth $85,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Accolade by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Accolade by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Accolade by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.95. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Accolade Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.