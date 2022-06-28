Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

