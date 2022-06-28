Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $243,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after acquiring an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,066 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

