Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
