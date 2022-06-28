Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

