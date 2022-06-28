Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AYI opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,395,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

