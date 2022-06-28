Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,153 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

