Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

AMD stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.