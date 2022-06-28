AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 118 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

