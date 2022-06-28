AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 966 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

